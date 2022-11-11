Maple Highways, backed by CDPQ, announced completing the acquisition of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) that encircles the National Capital Region (NCR).

EPE valued at ₹6,267 crore, the company, stated the purchase under Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is the largest road transaction to occur as part of the Union Government’s Asset Monetisation Programme this year.

Maple Highways also completed the acquisition of the Shree Jagannath Expressway, a 67-kilometre toll road project from Bhubaneswar to Chandikhole in Odisha, early this year.

“As the new custodian of EPE, Maple Highways will seek to build on the expressway’s strong environmental credentials, while benefiting from CDPQ’s leading experience in the roads sector, including industry-leading highway management technology practices, and its sharp focus on ESG,” said Anup Vikal, CEO, Maple Highways.

The 135-kilometre, six-lane express highway has been in operation since 2018 and was designed to decongest Delhi of commercial traffic and runs through the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

EPE is India’s first Intelligent Transport System-enabled road. It is equipped with a drip irrigation system and rainwater harvesting structures every 500 meters. It has a closed-loop tolling system, and 99 per cent of its revenue is collected through electronic tolling using the interoperable FASTag.

