Chartered Speed collaborates with GIFT City to provide EV mobility services

Passenger mobility service provider, Chartered Speed Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIFT City to enhance public transport facilities for commuting through the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

As part of the MoU, Chartered Speed will provide EV mobility for intra and inter-city travel. The company will operate electric bus service connecting GIFT City with Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar and provide electric bikes for convenience of people working, residing and visiting GIFT City.

Chartered Speed will manage the day-to-day fleet operations, including drivers, route, fare and fare collection, maintenance of buses, and the setting up of charging infrastructure across GIFT City, a statement said.

Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City said, "This is being done keeping the future in mind where EVs and hybrid vehicles will inevitably revolutionize the way people commute. The collaboration will also enhance connectivity options to and from GIFT City."

Sanyam Gandhi, CEO & Director, Chartered Speed Ltd., said, "We are confident that this will also accelerate the growth and widespread adoption of EVs not only within GIFT City, but will also pave the way in enhancing and strengthening EV Infrastructure in the region.”