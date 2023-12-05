Chennai airfield is ready for all arrivals and departures as water has receded after two days of incessant rain affecting operations at the airport. There is no water stagnation on runways and taxiways. However, a lot of slush/filth is found, with massive cleaning work underway.

Airlines and other stakeholders have been intimated for planning their operations accordingly.

Priority will be given to departures to clear the stranded passengers at the airport.

There are 21 aircraft on the ground and around 1,500 passengers in the terminals.

According to sources, F&B Concessionaire has ensured that an adequate quantity of food is available in their outlets.