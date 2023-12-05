It’s a bright and sunny start for Chennai on Tuesday as the sun has come out after two days of incessant rain.

The rain pounded the city in the last 24 hours. Life was thrown out of gear on Monday due to the heavy spell.

There is a calm after the storm, with the focus shifting to restoring power in many parts of the city and clearing the uprooted trees. However, a major challenge is that water is not receding in many parts of the city, making it difficult for the authorities to restore power.

A commuter on a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: -

Meanwhile, action has shifted to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with severe cyclonic storm Michaung over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts has moved northwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours. It lay centred at 0530 hours today over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast, about 20 km east of Kavali, 50 km north-northeast of Nellore, 200 km north of Chennai, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam.

As the system is nearly moving northwards close to the coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lie overland. The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, during the forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100kmph gusting to 110 kmph, says the India Meteorological Department.