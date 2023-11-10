Chennai

Passengers using the Chennai airport will have more space to move around with Terminal 4 ready to be used for domestic operations from November 15. Earlier, Terminal 4 was used to handle passengers of international flights and saw renovation works for the last few months.

Trial run

Trial operations by Air India will be held on November 14, and regular domestic operations will commence from the next day, according to Airports Authority of India, Chennai Airport.

The Airport authorities said all domestic operations of Air India and Alliance Air will be shifted to Terminal 4 from November 15. The old international terminal was converted into a domestic terminal, with the shifting of operations of international flights to the new integrated complex.

Infra upgrade

Sources said that Customs and Immigration counters were removed from the international terminal to be replaced by conveyor belts. The modification work was done in a span of around four months.

The Chennai airport in September handled 12.36 lakh domestic passengers, an increase of 13.8 per cent over 10.85 lakh domestic passengers handled in the same month last year.

From April to September 2023, the Chennai airport handled 76.05 lakh domestic passengers as against 63.92 lakh passengers in the same period last year. This represented a 19 per cent increase, according to Airports Authority of India data.

