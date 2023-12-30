The Chennai Metro project celebrates a major feat on Saturday with the Tunner Boring Machine (TBM) Kaveri successfully entering the Adyar River, marking the first-ever metro tunnel beneath its waters. This breakthrough paves the way for connecting Greenways Road and Adyar Junction stations, enhancing city connectivity.

Kaveri started its journey in February 2023 at Greenways Road Station in Corridor 3 contract TU02 between Kellys and Taramani of Phase –II Chennai Metro Rail Project. The Two TBM’s commenced from Greenways Road Station to Adyar Junction Station (1.226km). And has bored 583 meters before diving into the riverbed. Its partner, “Adyar” TBM, follows closely at 250m and will join within 20 days. Both will tunnel under DB Road and the iconic Thiru Vi. Ka. Bridge, reaching Adyar Junction Station, says a release.