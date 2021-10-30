Chennai Port moves imported excavators by rail to Wallajabad

The Chennai port has achieved another significant milestone by handling 58 imported excavators with accessories by rail from the port to Wallajabad through 35 BWT flat wagons.

Usually, imported excavators are moved by road from the port to the final destination. However, for the first time, the cargo imported from Shanghai through the vessel Thoroco Legacy arrived at the port on October 23 and the cargo was dispatched to Wallajabad through rail on Friday.

The last leg of the cargo movement from Wallajabad rail siding to Cheyyar will be completed through road. This new initiative will ease the road congestion and augment the rail share, according to Chennai Port Trust.