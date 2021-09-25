Chennai’s MGR Railway Station is now fully powered by solar energy

The MGR Railway Station in Chennai (Central Station) meets its 100 per cent energy requirement during the day through solar power. Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced it in a tweet on Friday with a picture of the railway station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while commenting on the minister's message tweeted, "Happy to see the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station show the way when it comes to solar energy."

The Southern Railways have also installed solar power panels at the MMC complex, Katpadi, Tambaram, Mambalam, Guindy and Chengalpet.