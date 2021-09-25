Logistics

Chennai’s MGR Railway Station is now fully powered by solar energy

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 25, 2021

The MGR Railway Station in Chennai (Central Station) meets its 100 per cent energy requirement during the day through solar power. Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced it in a tweet on Friday with a picture of the railway station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while commenting on the minister's message tweeted, "Happy to see the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station show the way when it comes to solar energy."

The Southern Railways have also installed solar power panels at the MMC complex, Katpadi, Tambaram, Mambalam, Guindy and Chengalpet.

Published on September 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

solar
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like