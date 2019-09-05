China’s BYD rolls out pure electric UV, minivan; to focus on B2B segment initially

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has introduced its two new pure-electric vehicles for the Indian market.

The company seeks to cash in on the emerging opportunities in view of a big push for electric mobility by the Indian government.

The company has launched T3 pure electric passenger MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) and T3 pure electric commercial logistics minivan. “Our pure electric buses have cemented their position as a market leader in the Indian e-bus segment. Now, we are delighted to launch the all-new pure electric T3 MPV and T3 minivan for the Indian market and are confident that our products will set a benchmark in India’s electric van segment,” said Liu Xueliang, Managing Director of BYD India.

“We are not going to have an official launch for now. However, we will demonstrate the vehicle as soon as possible to collect some operational data. With the data and operation, we will invite potential users to test ride the vehicles before sale,” Ketsu Zhang, Executive Director, told BusinessLine.

The proposed models will be sold in the B2B (business-to-business) segment.

Thus, the price will be decided case by case, in accordance with the business model and service package.

“At this early stage, we are going to focus on creating a more efficient, more reliable B2B and electric public transportation sector. We will also gradually look at increasing investment and manufacturing electric vans locally depending on Indian market demand and government policies,” said Zhang.

Cost savings

Compared to a traditional fuel minivan, T3 MPV and T3 minivan promise cost reductions.

One single T3 MPV or T3 minivan can save fuel consumption and emissions equivalent to five passenger cars.

Both models require only 1.5 hours to charge fully using DC charging equipment, and both also support standard AC chargers. Once fully charged, both models can travel up to 300 km.

The company plans to make good use of existing partners’ network in the initial period.

It has an association with Olectra and will discuss with it to form a co-operation model.

“We do believe Olectra will strengthen our business development in India,” said Zhang.

In addition, BYD is now actively looking for local partners for the electric van product series.

These models will be imported from China and sold in India in the near term.

Established in March 2007, BYD India has so far invested $150 million in India in putting up factories including one for electric buses, and offices.

BYD says it is the first OEM to export e-buses to overseas markets from India.