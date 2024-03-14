The business jet terminal of Cochin International Airport has announced the completion of 1,000 flight services, marking a significant milestone in its operations.

In just 14 months since its inception, the business jet terminal has achieved the remarkable feat of facilitating 1,000 business jet operations, reaffirming its position as a premier destination for corporate travellers from India and abroad to Kochi.

‘Fly elegantly’

Spanning over 40,000 sq ft, the biggest of its kind in the country, the business jet terminal located at terminal 2 stands as the archetype of modernity and luxury in the country.

Under the tagline ‘fly elegantly’ facilitating a commuter transfer from aircraft door to car door in 2 Minutes, the terminal has quickly gained popularity among corporate clients nationwide. Additionally, the terminal boasts separate customs and immigration counters along with a boutique duty-free shop catering to international passengers.

During the G20 meeting held at Lakshadweep in April 2023, the terminal witnessed the arrival of dozen-chartered planes from various countries.

Significant milestone

Another significant operation handled by the terminal was in September 2023 when it facilitated a Boeing 737 aircraft with 58 passengers from different parts of the globe, disembarking at the CIAL business jet terminal on that eventful day. In the year 2024 alone, the terminal has handled an impressive 120 services within just two months and the numbers are projected to exceed 1200 by the end of this year.

“We are happy to celebrate this significant milestone of completing 1,000 flight services at the jet terminal,” said S Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL. The overwhelming response we have received since our inception reflects the trust and confidence placed in us by the business community,’’ he added.