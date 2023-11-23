The civil aviation ministry has suspended Captain Anil Gill, former director in the flying training department of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for alleged corruption.

Gill has been accused of taking aircraft as bribes from flying training schools in exchange for favourable audits. Gill, it is alleged, would then lease these planes to other training schools. Gill has denied the charges.

Gill was transferred to aerosports department last month following a complaint by a whistle-blower and an inquiry was ordered against him. On Thursday, the ministry ordered his suspension.

“There is zero tolerance to malpractice. Any such issue will be dealt with stricter measures in accordance with law,” civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a statement.

Gill was involved in regulation of flying training schools which in recent months have seen a spate of accidents. Poor maintenance action has been blamed for the crashes.

Separately the DGCA on Thursday initiated recertification of maintenance and airworthiness of Red Bird Flight Training Academy following findings of a special audit.

The regulator had initiated an audit following two serious incidents involving the training school’s aircraft. It’s findings revealed deficiencies in personnel training, maintenance training, records, tool and storage management, fuel handling among others. A show cause notice was issued and a review was initiated based on corrective action taken by Red Bird Flight Training Academy.

“The review indicated that flying training school has failed to adhere to provisions of Aircraft Rules in order to ensure proper maintenance of aircraft for ensuring continued safe operations,” DGCA said.