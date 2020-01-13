Clean Harbors to expand operations in India, hire 300 professionals

Boston-based environmental services company, Clean Harbors, is to expand its operations in India by hiring 300 professionals over the next 18 months.

"We have 300 professionals working now. We plan to take it up to 600 over the next 18 months," Alan McKim, Chairman and CEO, Clean Harbors, told newspersons at a press conference here on Monday. It will look to hire professionals in IT, finance, legal and human resources.

Clean Harbours has relocated its Global Capability Centre (GCC) here to a new 70,000 sq ft facility.

The $3.3-billion company, which has been present in India for about nine years, has been operating its own GCC in India in Hyderabad for the last couple of years.

According to Avinash Samrit, Country Manager, Clean Harbors India LLP, the total investment in India was Rs 50 crore, including Rs 30 crore in the new facility.

The GCC here serves the company’s global customers.