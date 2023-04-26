Chennai Metro Rail Ltd on Wednesday signed a ₹299-crore contract agreement with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track of standard gauge.

The contract includes all associated works in the underground and elevated sections on the Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur line of the Chennai Metro Rail Corridor 3.

The contract is part of JICA funding for Phase-II. This is the last track tender awarded for CMRL Phase-II.

The agreement was signed by T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL, and Sunil Khattar, Vice-President, Head-Metro Business unit, L&T, a release said.