Coast Guard to get NMPT berth

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has given in-principle approval to provide a dedicated berth facility to the Indian Coast Guard to dock its offshore patrol vessels. SB Venkatesh, Commander of Coast Guard in Karnataka, said that the NMPT board — which met in Mangaluru on Friday under the chairmanship of AV Ramana — accorded in-principle approval for 30-year lease of Berth No 1 at New Mangalore Port. This step by New Mangalore Port would go a long way in enhancing the surveillance capability of the Coast Guard in Karnataka, Venkatesh said.