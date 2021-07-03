Cochin International Airport unveils Operation Pravaah, a flood mitigation project

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
As the imminence of heavy rainfall season necessitating urgent precautionary activities, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has rolled out ‘Operation Pravaah’, a multifaceted infrastructure programme scoping to integrate flood mitigation projects already initiated by CIAL with that of district administration and various local self-governments at one platform.
Being one of the busiest airports in the country which handles around 10 million passengers a year, the last two flood seasons in Kerala had traumatized the prospects of both the airport operator and passenger community. CIAL is spending around ₹130 crore for the comprehensive flood mitigation activities. CIAL Managing Director S Suhas visited the construction site and reviewed the progress of work along with CIAL engineers.
The renovation work of the diversion canal, constructed for altering the course of the floodwater outside the southern side of the peripheral wall of the operational area had been divided into five reaches. As the Covid outbreak has been dampening the progress of the completion of the projects, a special review meeting was convened as per the instruction of the Chief Minister.
It is envisaged that the completion of present activities under Operation Pravaah will take place at three reaches of the diversion canal on a war-foot basis and will address the issue of flooding of operational areas and the adjacent villages to a great extent.
This will be done as phase 1 and will be completed in the last week of July. Phase -2 incorporates major construction activities including the construction of a regulator-cum-bridge on the mouth of the Chengal canal for ₹20.40 crore.
A pumping system will be operating by integrating north and south drains of the operational area of the airport.
