Cochin Port Trust plans concession for Exim trade

The Cochin Port Trust will extend all possible support to Exim trade and Exim community, which has been hit severely by the lockdown, said M Beena, the port Chairman.

The port is considering concessions, including ground cargo rent/container rent, CFS charges, godown rental waiver/reduction, etc. The decision on the concessions will be taken in consultation with the Shipping Ministry.

She was speaking at a webinar organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on the problems being faced by the export-import sector in Kerala and the road ahead after the lockdown period.

The Customs Commissioner PK Mohammed Yousuf said that the Customs House would be vigilant to get refunds and services for exporters expeditiously as possible. The interest waiver for delayed Customs duty remittance is also under consideration.

KM Harilal, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, assured that all concessions announced by the Commerce Ministry will be made available to the exporters without delay.

Praveen Thomas Joseph, CEO, DP World, said they are considering the waiver of ground rent and container detention charges at the Vallarpadam Container Terminal. He urged exporters and importers and the Exim community to cooperate in speeding up the delivery of containers from the terminal.

Antony Thomas Kottaram, Chairman of the FICCI KESC Taxation Committee, was the moderator of the Session and also appraised the participants about the representations submitted by FICCI at the national level and with State government in this regard.