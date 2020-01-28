Cochin Shipyard launches passenger/cargo ship for Andaman Administration

No man's land: Dalit women in Maharashtra take on patriarchy, casteist forces to claim cultivation rights
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The first of the two 1,200-persons, 1,000-tonne cargo vessels, under construction at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for the Andaman & Nicobar Administration, was launched at CSL’s yard here on Tuesday.
The vessel is designed as a modern high-quality passenger vessel with electric propulsion suitable for carrying 1,200 passengers and 1,000 tonnes of cargo for “all-weather” operation on the mainland-to-A&N route.
The ship is built in steel as a modern, safe and seaworthy vessel with aesthetic lines and a pleasant profile, said a release. It comes with “Safe Return to Port” (SRtP) compliance, which is claimed to be a first in Asia. The ship will not only enable safe and comfortable passenger movement, but will also be a boost to the tourism sector, the release added.
It is part of the order for four vessels placed with CSL by the A&N Administration. The second 1,200-pax vessel is under construction.
CSL is in advanced stages of completion of the two 500-pax capacity vessels for inter-island operations at A&N. The first is scheduled to undergo sea trials next month and expected to be delivered ‘ready-for-service’ for the A&N islands in March. The second 500-pax vessel is currently undergoing outfitting and will be ready for delivery to the islands in June.
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...