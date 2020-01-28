Cochin Shipyard launches passenger/cargo ship for Andaman Administration

The first of the two 1,200-persons, 1,000-tonne cargo vessels, under construction at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for the Andaman & Nicobar Administration, was launched at CSL’s yard here on Tuesday.

The vessel is designed as a modern high-quality passenger vessel with electric propulsion suitable for carrying 1,200 passengers and 1,000 tonnes of cargo for “all-weather” operation on the mainland-to-A&N route.

The ship is built in steel as a modern, safe and seaworthy vessel with aesthetic lines and a pleasant profile, said a release. It comes with “Safe Return to Port” (SRtP) compliance, which is claimed to be a first in Asia. The ship will not only enable safe and comfortable passenger movement, but will also be a boost to the tourism sector, the release added.

It is part of the order for four vessels placed with CSL by the A&N Administration. The second 1,200-pax vessel is under construction.

CSL is in advanced stages of completion of the two 500-pax capacity vessels for inter-island operations at A&N. The first is scheduled to undergo sea trials next month and expected to be delivered ‘ready-for-service’ for the A&N islands in March. The second 500-pax vessel is currently undergoing outfitting and will be ready for delivery to the islands in June.