Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp, on Thursday, inaugurated the Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in Bengaluru.

The new sites are part of a long-term growth strategy for Raytheon Technologies in India and globally to maximise collaboration and innovation providing cutting-edge solutions for customers and providing additional STEM-based opportunities in the country, said the company.

Steve Timm, President, Collins Aerospace said, “At Collins, we are on course for planned investments of over $200 million in engineering and manufacturing capabilities and hire an additional 2,000 highly skilled employees in the Indian aerospace and defense sector over the next five years.”

He added that India is an important market to the global growth and investment strategy of all Raytheon Technologies’ businesses, and the advanced infrastructure and talent pool will help drive the country’s contributions as a global leader in aerospace and defense.

According to the company, around 3,000 engineers from three other Collins Aerospace locations in Bengaluru, and 600 from other Raytheon Technologies’ group of companies will move into the 4,13,000 sq ft GETC at Northgate Tech Park with plans to expand its footprint on the three-acre land next year with new capabilities.

Other expansion plans

Additionally, Pratt & Whitney’s United Technologies Corporation India Pvt Ltd (UTCIPL), another unit of Raytheon Technologies which provides contract engineering services, also plans to open in early 2023 in the same location.

“The new Collins India Operations Center located at KIADB Aerospace Park spans 26 acres across the Hitech Defense and Aerospace Park,” said Kevin Myers, Vice President and Head, Enterprise Operations at Collins Aerospace. “We will host some 1,700 employees at the new site once it is fully completed in 2026.”

Collins India Operations center

“The opening of these new facilities in Bengaluru shows our continued commitment to expanding our capabilities and accelerating transformative technologies for a safer, more connected and sustainable world,” said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technology, Collins Aerospace.

Atalla added that the “GETC India Organisation supports Collins’ six strategic business units and is crucial to the continued success of our global businesses”.