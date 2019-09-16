Commercial vehicle industry hit by higher operating costs, subdued rates: report

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Though new regulations resulted in efficiency gains for the commercial vehicle industry, three major factors led to the continuing slump in demand for new trucks.
“The viability of fleet operators came under pressure in the recent quarters due to subdued freight rates, low cargo availability and increased operating costs. This has also contributed to lower demand for commercial vehicles,” according to Shamsher Dewan, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA.
The upward revision in axle load norms for trucks (above 16-tonne gross vehicle weight), from July 2018, resulted in almost 15-20 per cent increase in the load-carrying capacity of fleet operators and exerted pressure on freight rates.
Thus, despite a rise in operating cost on the back of higher fuel cost, EMIs and other overheads, the rates had remained flat till September 2018 and started declining from November 2018 onwards owing to low freight availability and surplus capacity, in addition to the softening of fuel prices.
Small fleet operators appear to have borne the brunt of the pressure, while the performance of larger players indicates expansion in volumes, thereby implying a loss for smaller operators. This has also been driven partially by the implementation of GST and e-way bill, wherein smaller operators found it more difficult to pass on the increased compliance costs to its customers.
Implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, 2017, had a significant positive impact on fleet owners’ operations. With the new tax regime doing away with the requirement of state-level VAT check posts, it resulted in faster turn around time for trucks and thereby efficiencies.
“As per our estimates, there has been about 15-20 per cent improvement in turnaround time because of GST. The impact has been more pronounced in a few states such as Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, which were earlier known for high waiting time spent at their inter-state borders,” said Dewan.
Also, e-way bill implementation has streamlined operations to some extent for the transporter community, with savings in time and paperwork reduction due to the digitisation of processes. While this has been positive for the truck operator, the resultant efficiency gain has contributed to an increase in capacity for the existing CV players, leading to lower demand for new trucks, pointed out an ICRA report.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports