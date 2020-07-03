Committee comprising Deepak Parekh to select Chairman for NHAI InvIT

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
With an aim to facilitate investment in the highway sector, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is in the process of setting up an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). As part of the structure, a new company is being set up to act as the Investment Manager to the proposed InvIT, said a release.
As NHAI InvIT shall be the first InvIT to be sponsored by any government or semi-government entity in the country, it is important to have a professional management structure for the investment manager.
In order to select the best talent from the market for appointment of two independent Directors and one Chairman for the Investment Manager Board, a search-cum-selection committee has been formed. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman, NHAI, is the Convenor of the committee and other members include Deepak Parekh, Chairman, Housing Development Finance Corporation; Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Chairman, ICICI Bank; and Sanjay Mitra, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
The idea is to set up a competent entity of experts that can professionally run the Infrastructure Trust to mobilise resources from the market to monetise completed highway projects of NHAI, it added.
