Concor waives charges at Tughlakabad ICD till April 14

Container Corporation of India has waived off the ground rent on cargo (warehouse charges), auction charges and HNP charge at its inland container depot located at Tughlakabad near Delhi from March 22 to April 14 (both days inclusive), the state-run rail hauler said an April 14 public notice.

This free time will be over and above the free time which are being extended to customers for calculation of charges as per extant public tariff, if the container/cargo is cleared from ICD/Tughlakabad within one month of the end of lockdown on April 14.

Besides, terminal service charges on the container and late payment surcharge have been waived off from March 22 to April 14 (both days inclusive), the public notice said.

These concessions have been offered to facilitate trade which is facing challenges in clearance and transportation of cargo and in arranging finance.

To mitigate the challenges arising out of the lockdown, the Tughlakabd ICD is functioning 24/7 with adequate measures in place to contain the epidemic, it said