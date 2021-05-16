Container ship runs aground at Kolkata Port

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
A small container ship ran aground at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust (former Kolkata Port Trust) on Friday, mirroring the grounding of a huge container vessel in the Suez Canal in late March which caused a maritime traffic jam and disrupted global trade.
The ship named ‘Kota Rajin’, a 600-twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) capacity vessel, was heading for SPM Port when it swayed away from the shipping channel, probably due to a steering fault. It, then, ran aground in the Falta stretch, partially blocking the channel and restricting movement of ships to the port.
The port authorities opened-up another channel for shipping, but deep draft ships cannot navigate through it.
The Falta channel has been witnessing unexpected shoaling in the past couple of months, reducing the channel’s depth.
On Saturday, the port authorities removed the sedimentation in the area with the help of excavators and moved the ship that was stuck to the shore.
“The ship is still in the channel. When the tide rises in the river, the ship will sail out,” an official said.
The incident has restricted the number of ships using the channel to go in and out of the port for loading and unloading cargo. Currently, three ships are waiting to enter the port.
“Though a new channel has been opened up, it cannot accommodate deep draft ships,” the official said.
The unexpected shoaling in the Falta stretch has raised concern for the port authorities and the shipping industry.
The depths at Kolkata Dock System (KDS) are lower during the winter season and the lean draft season extends from late November to February every year.
“But, this year, there was a rare occurrence of sudden shoaling at Falta stretch of the shipping channel,” Chairman Vinit Kumar told stake holders in an April 16 letter.
“This was an abrupt phenomenon and could not be predicted. As a result, draft cuts of 0.2-0.3 metres had to be made and the lean draft season extended beyond February to March,” Kumar said.
To overcome this, the port immediately deployed additional dredgers and a secondary channel was opened-up for shipping.
“Gradually, the draft cuts have been withdrawn and I further assure the shipping community that drafts at KDS are already back to normal. We are constantly monitoring the channel and hope that there will be further improvement in the river drafts in the coming months,” Kumar said in the letter noting that the port is looking to grow its cargo traffic and facilitate users through infrastructure upgradation and ease of doing business measures.
In FY21, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust handled 61.337 mt of cargo, a decline of 4.14 per cent from the 63.983 mt handled in FY20.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...