Covid-19 special trains are almost on a `secret mission'

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The Covid-19 special trains being commissioned to take back stranded migrant workers to their native places are almost on a `secret mission'.
The State Government and railways are neither announcing the schedule of the trains in public nor giving too much of advance notice to the migrants.
Interestingly even most of the railway staff are also being kept in the dark.
The state governments are taking the lead in coordination with the Railways given the logistics involved in sending the migrants to stations.
``The reasons for being secretive are many. An open announcement may lead to crowding of railway stations and may create law and order problem too,'' a senior railway official told BusinessLine.
The district collectors are identifying the migrant workers and their destinations and sending them to railway stations in coordination with the state government and railways.
``If the destination is known, the trains may be disrupted en-route, and non-migrant workers too might try to board to travel, and all this may lead to non-maintenance of social distance and other troubles,'' the official said.
Considering these factors, it is being preferred to announce the details only after a train is left for the destination.
The Indian Railways has been running special trains from different states to provide relief to nearly 10 million (as per govt estimates) migrant workers who are stranded in different parts of the country.
The Telangana Government has already arranged a special train from Hyderabad (Limgampally) to Jharkhand (Hatia) for 1,200 migrant workers, and other states are also in the process of arranging the trains to different destinations.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...