CRISIL upgrades Air Works long-term ratings to BBB/Stable

A Look-back at Tech 2019
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
Air Works, an independent MRO and aviation services provider, on Thursday, announced that the rating agency - CRISIL - has upgraded both its long-term as well as short-term ratings to BBB/Stable and Crisil A3+.
The upgrade reflects CRISIL’s "expectation of a significant improvement in the credit risk profile of the Company over the medium term".
These improvements are the result of a change in the company’s strategy that is now increasing among centers around India and South Asia. It is in line with the Government of India’s focus to foster the development of MRO in the country.
Over the past 18 months, Air Works has been steadily increasing its capacity utilisation and has signed several long-term maintenance contracts with leading airlines and global OEMs such as Boeing & Embraer, leading to a substantial improvement in its operating performance. As part of the ongoing transformation, the Company has also successfully sold certain non-core parts of its portfolio – including Air-Livery, Argus, and parts of ATE France, utilising the proceeds to not just achieve a massive reduction in debt (by more than 60 percent), but to also expand Air Works’ maintenance footprint to the port city of Kochi - which is expected to be operational by the end of the fiscal.
With the Kochi facility being operational, Air Works will have an enviable and widest pan-India presence amongst Indian MRO operators to 27 Indian cities with world-class Base maintenance facilities at Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Mumbai, and Kochi (Kerala), serving a portfolio of clients across business n commercial aviation as well as the Indian defense services.
Commenting on the development, D Anand Bhaskar, MD & CEO, Air Works said, “The rating upgrade is an important milestone and it reaffirms our business strategy, including the restructuring of our balance sheet. It is also especially commendable since it recognizes Air Works’ operating efficiency, market position and growth trajectory over the course of the past 18 months, in a scenario where a lot of companies are undergoing stress”.
Air Works’ engages closely with global aviation OEMs and is an approved or preferred maintenance partner for many of them. Its Hosur facility is both DGCA and EASA-certified since the past 10 years and undertakes high-quality world class maintenance work for its clients that include both domestic and international airlines, aircraft lessors, business or private jets, as well as the Indian defence services.
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...