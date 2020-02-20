Customs to pilot direct inland delivery of containers at Whitefield ICD

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
The Customs Department has picked Whitefield near Bengaluru, where southern India’s largest inland container depot (ICD) or dry port is located, to pilot a direct inland delivery (DID) concept to cut time and costs for cargo imported in containers. The concept is modelled on the direct port delivery (DPD) scheme introduced at the country’s seaports.
“The first experiment of the direct inland delivery concept will be carried out at the Whitefield ICD, whereby the same facility (available under DPD) will be available at an ICD,” said Baswaraj Nalegave, Commissioner of Customs (City and ICD), Bengaluru.
“If a container is brought to ICD Whitefield from VO Chidambaram Port Trust (VOCPT) in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), for example, and if for some reason, the importer does not have the status of an authorised economic operator or DPD facility, you can come to us and we will give you direct inland delivery at the ICD,” Nalgave said.
Under DPD, import containers are delivered directly to pre-approved clients at the port rather than made to wait at a container freight station (CFS) located outside for clearance. This reduces cargo dwell time and costs for shippers. DPD was first implemented at Jawaharlal Nehru port, India’s biggest container gateway, and later extended to all the gateway ports, including Chennai port and privately-run Mundra port.
DID will be applicable for ICD-bound containers only after entry inwards has been granted at the gateway port.
From a slow start about two years ago, the share of DPD in the overall imports has crossed 40 per cent, from about 5 per cent.
A CFS is an off-dock facility licensed by the Customs Department to help de-congest a port by shifting containerised cargo and for carrying out Customs-related activities outside the port area. An ICD also provides similar services; the only difference is that it is located in the hinterland (cargo generating and distributing areas), far away from the ports.
Under the DID scheme, importers will have to file the import declaration before the arrival of the goods from the gateway ports at the ICD. The importer will pay the duties accordingly or on a deferred payment basis.
Currently, custodians at ICDs offer a free period to importers before they clear containers carrying imported goods. The tariff structure for incentivising importers to opt for DID, and the extra charges for not clearing the DID container within 24 hours of the out-of-charge (granted) by the Customs Department, are being worked out.
The DID concept is yet another effort by the Centre to improve India’s ranking in Trading Across Borders (TAB) as part of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index. India has been improving consistently in the rankings over the past five years, and one of the key drivers has been the initiatives under TAB, where India jumped substantially from 146 to 68 in the last two years. The Centre has set a target of reaching the top 50 ranks in TAB this year.
The study for measuring trading across borders/ease of doing business were so far restricted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and the Tughlakabad ICD (near Delhi), the country’s biggest dry port.
“This year, the coverage will be extended to the Whitefield ICD also,” Nalgave added.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...