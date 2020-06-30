DCI’s work secured without tenders shows the downside of PSU to PSU deal

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) made ‘extra money’ on a tender awarded by state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and one of its four majority shareholders, unravelling the downside of a government to government strategic disinvestment completed in March last year.
The extra money is estimated to be about ₹30 crore.
Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust acquired the Central government’s 73.47 per cent stake in DCI for ₹1,056 crore.
Since the change in ownership, DCI has won contracts from two of its owners -Paradip Port Trust and JNPT- on nomination basis (without a tender). A few days ago, DCI won another contract from state-run Kamarajar Port Ltd (not a shareholder of DCI) for ₹153 crore, on nomination basis.
The most talked about contracts it won on nomination basis was the one in JNPT, which was awarded in November last year for ₹165 crore. The value of the work originally estimated by JNPT was ₹147 crore, but through negotiations it was finalised at ₹165 crore, government officials told BusinessLine.
DCI sub-contracted a major portion of the work to a private dredging contractor and managed the balance work, which was cumulatively much lower than the ₹165 crore it received from JNPT, a government official said.
“This is true,” said a DCI official. “But, that is business. How can anybody blame us for that,” he asked.
DCI defended its move to outsource a big part of the work to a private dredging contractor stating that “it was short of dredgers” to do the work on its own. “The sub-contracting was done by inviting open tenders and the lowest was selected,” the DCI official said.
“Actually, it was a matter of chance that we got lower rates in the tender to select a sub-contractor. We were fearing that even we may have to pay extra,” the official said.
JNPT, according to this official, initially gave DCI time till October to complete the work. “Then, they suddenly turned around and said they wanted the work to be completed before monsoon. That forced us to go for tender to outsource work,” he said.
The five months contract at Kamarajar port involves a mix of capital and maintenance dredging.
A senior official with one of the four major port trust that owns DCI said that they had “no option but to give the works to DCI”.
“We are shareholders of DCI. How can we go for a tender to award works when we have our own dredging company. How can we give it to someone else,” he said.
“All the major port trusts will be giving works to DCI on nomination basis. They can get good price also,” said an official with a private dredging firm.
“DCI will be happy because they are supported with works through nomination. However, since the market rates are not tested through tenders, ports are the losers,” he said.
Keeping the annual expenditure on maintenance dredging to the minimum is critical to the competitiveness of ports. This is because dredging expenses are typically priced into the vessel related charges (VRC) that the ports collect from shipping lines, their main users.
The VRCs at major port trusts are considered high compared to neighbouring ports in the region. “Any hike in dredging costs will have to be recovered from shipping lines by raising the VRC, which may force lines to divert to competitively priced private ports operating nearby,” said a port industry executive.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
The July futures contract of natural gas on the MCX has been in a downtrend since early May after marking a ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...