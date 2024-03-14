Delhi Airport has become a major cargo hub for Bangladesh, shipping over 80 lakh kgs of Bangladeshi goods to other countries in the last year. This makes Delhi Airport the leading cargo hub in Southeast Asia.

The service began in February 2023 and has helped Bangladesh export clothes to European countries such as Spain, France and the Netherlands. This is beneficial as the European Union is a major market for Bangladeshi clothing, the company said.

‘Significant milestone’

Delhi Airport has improved its facilities to handle the increased cargo, said in a statement on Thursday. They have installed new X-ray machines to speed up processing and avoid delays. The airport can now connect businesses to 67 destinations worldwide and has handled over 5 lakh metric tonnes of cargo in the last 10 months.

Sanjiv Edward, CEO-Cargo, GMR Airports, said: “Delhi Airport has been playing a pivotal role in enhancing the bilateral trade ties between India and Bangladesh, particularly in facilitating the seamless export of Bangladeshi cargo to global markets. This achievement of transhipping over 5.17 lakh MT of international cargo in a year marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering economic growth and international cooperation.

Bridging the gap

The state-of-the-art transshipment facility at Delhi Airport has not only paved the way for a faster and cost-effective route for shipping export cargo but has also positioned Delhi Airport as a key international cargo hub, bridging the gap between East and West.”

The airport has the biggest cargo handling capacity in South Asia and can handle up to 1.8 MT of cargo per year. They have advanced equipment, storage facilities and paperless processes to ensure efficient cargo handling.

The airport also has special areas to handle temperature-sensitive cargo, such as food and medicine. Additionally, they have dedicated parking spaces for cargo planes.