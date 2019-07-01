Logistics

Delhi airport gets dedicated transshipment centre

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 01, 2019 Published on July 01, 2019

Delhi airport has become the first facility in the country to start a dedicated Transshipment Excellence Centre for cargo handling.

The facility, spread over 6,500 square metres, can handle about 20,000 tonnes of cargo a month and depending on the type and volume of cargo, it can process it in 45 minutes to six hours, said an airport spokesperson.

International transshipment cargo is sent from airlines to the centre where it is segregated and sent for onward despatch, the spokesperson added.

The facility will allow exporters and shippers in the region to bring their cargo to Delhi and move it globally. For example, Bangladesh will now be able to connect to the US, Europe and West Asia and other countries through multiple international airlines operating out of Delhi Airport.

Delhi International Airport Limited, which runs Delhi airport, has taken this initiative as per the guidelines of Ministry of Civil Aviation under the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016 to develop Air Cargo Transshipment Hubs at major airports.

