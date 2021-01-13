Delhivery to open two new tech offices in India

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Supply chain services provider Delhivery has announced that it will open two new tech offices in India.
The company will open two new tech offices in Bangalore and Ahmedabad, in addition to its existing centres in Gurgaon, Goa, and Hyderabad in India, and Seattle in the United States.
It will also expand its current team of over 350 employees to over 500 employees with new recruitments across technology, product, and data science functions by the next fiscal, it said.
Kapil Bharati, Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer – Delhivery, said, “The fast spread of COVID-19 and initial nationwide lockdowns posed serious challenges and uncertainties in our supply chain network.
"The current expansion ensures we stay ahead of the curve with tech and data science being the core business differentiators. Bangalore has a great talent pool, and we want to tap into that. With Ahmedabad, we are further expanding into non-metro cities and will continue to add more in the future. In the crucible of the pandemic lockdown, our teams have displayed remarkable resilience in adapting to the remote working paradigm. This is a working model that we will continue to emulate in the months to come as well,” he added.
Delhivery provides supply chain services across India, servicing over 17,500 pin codes across 2,300 cities.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...