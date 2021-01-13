Delhivery to open two new tech offices in India

Supply chain services provider Delhivery has announced that it will open two new tech offices in India.

The company will open two new tech offices in Bangalore and Ahmedabad, in addition to its existing centres in Gurgaon, Goa, and Hyderabad in India, and Seattle in the United States.

It will also expand its current team of over 350 employees to over 500 employees with new recruitments across technology, product, and data science functions by the next fiscal, it said.

Kapil Bharati, Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer – Delhivery, said, “The fast spread of COVID-19 and initial nationwide lockdowns posed serious challenges and uncertainties in our supply chain network.

"The current expansion ensures we stay ahead of the curve with tech and data science being the core business differentiators. Bangalore has a great talent pool, and we want to tap into that. With Ahmedabad, we are further expanding into non-metro cities and will continue to add more in the future. In the crucible of the pandemic lockdown, our teams have displayed remarkable resilience in adapting to the remote working paradigm. This is a working model that we will continue to emulate in the months to come as well,” he added.

Delhivery provides supply chain services across India, servicing over 17,500 pin codes across 2,300 cities.