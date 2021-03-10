DG Shipping withdraws bunker supplier permits of 10 firms for flouting statutory norms

The Directorate General of Shipping has withdrawn bunker supplier registration certificates issued to ten firms, including the permit of Indian Oil Corporation at Budge Budge in Kolkata, for violating statutory provisions.

On December 21 last year, DG Shipping had issued showcause notices on 24 valid bunker supplier registration certificate holders for non-compliance with rules prescribed by a Merchant Shipping Notice issued in 2014.

"Certificate issued shall cease to be valid if the bunker supplier fails to carry out an annual surveillance audit within three months, before or after each anniversary date. The verification report has to be forwarded to the Directorate on completion of the audit for records," according to Para 8.4 of MS Notice 3 of 2014.

The bunker supply registration certificate issued by D G Shipping mandates satisfactory completion of the annual surveillance audit of the bunker supply management system by D G Shipping or auditors of the Indian Register of Shipping, a ship classification society.

India’s maritime regulator sent another letter to the bunker supplier permit holders on February 2 urging them to comply with the statutory provisions.

However, some of the companies have failed to do so and hence the competent authority has decided to withdraw their bunker supplier registration certificates, J Senthil Kumar, Engineer and Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical), wrote in a March 8 order.

The entities whose permits have been withdrawn include Bhambhani Shipping Ltd (Mumbai); G P Global Energy Pvt Ltd (Gujarat); Geostan Marine India Pvt Ltd (Kochi); Kan Enterprises (Visakhapatnam); Modest & Parsons International Pvt Ltd (Mumbai); SES Bunkering Pvt Ltd (Mumbai); Tycoon Oil Co (Mumbai); Global Cambay Marine Services Pvt Ltd (Surat); and Manali International (Gandhidham).