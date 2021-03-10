DG Shipping withdraws bunker supplier permits of 10 firms for flouting statutory norms

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Directorate General of Shipping has withdrawn bunker supplier registration certificates issued to ten firms, including the permit of Indian Oil Corporation at Budge Budge in Kolkata, for violating statutory provisions.
On December 21 last year, DG Shipping had issued showcause notices on 24 valid bunker supplier registration certificate holders for non-compliance with rules prescribed by a Merchant Shipping Notice issued in 2014.
"Certificate issued shall cease to be valid if the bunker supplier fails to carry out an annual surveillance audit within three months, before or after each anniversary date. The verification report has to be forwarded to the Directorate on completion of the audit for records," according to Para 8.4 of MS Notice 3 of 2014.
The bunker supply registration certificate issued by D G Shipping mandates satisfactory completion of the annual surveillance audit of the bunker supply management system by D G Shipping or auditors of the Indian Register of Shipping, a ship classification society.
India’s maritime regulator sent another letter to the bunker supplier permit holders on February 2 urging them to comply with the statutory provisions.
However, some of the companies have failed to do so and hence the competent authority has decided to withdraw their bunker supplier registration certificates, J Senthil Kumar, Engineer and Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical), wrote in a March 8 order.
The entities whose permits have been withdrawn include Bhambhani Shipping Ltd (Mumbai); G P Global Energy Pvt Ltd (Gujarat); Geostan Marine India Pvt Ltd (Kochi); Kan Enterprises (Visakhapatnam); Modest & Parsons International Pvt Ltd (Mumbai); SES Bunkering Pvt Ltd (Mumbai); Tycoon Oil Co (Mumbai); Global Cambay Marine Services Pvt Ltd (Surat); and Manali International (Gandhidham).
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...