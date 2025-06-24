+ 942.42
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has cancelled its planned visit to Air India headquarters on Tuesday for an annual regulatory audit, two people with direct knowledge said.
Air India late on Monday ceased all its operations to the Middle East, Europe and the East Coast of North America until further notice due to Israel-Iran tensions. One of the sources said that was a key reason for cancelling the audit as the airline was occupied with tackling the crisis.
Ten officials from the DGCA were to visit Air India headquarters near New Delhi on Tuesday for an annual audit, just as the airline is facing intense scrutiny after a plane crash killed 271 people.
Air India and the DGCA did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Published on June 24, 2025
