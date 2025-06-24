Google Search announced the launch of ‘AI Mode’ in India powered by Gemini 2.5, on Monday, following the feature’s launch in the US.

AI Mode, now available in India as an experiment in Labs in English, allows users to ask longer and more nuanced questions in the search bar. As per a blogpost, Google said early testers of AI Mode are asking much longer queries — 2-3 times longer than traditional searches.

In May, Google had launched the feature in the US as part of “new shopping experiences” with over 50 billion product listings from global retailers, allowing for impulse buys via search page. Further, in the last two years, Google has introduced more AI features into its search engine like AI summaries.

Stating that the AI Mode is built right into Search, Hema Budaraju, Vice President, Product Management, Search, wrote in the post, “AI Mode brings together advanced model capabilities with Google’s best-in-class information systems, and it’s built right into Search. You can not only access high-quality web content, but also tap into fresh, real-time sources like the Knowledge Graph, info about the real world, and shopping data for billions of products.”

According to the Greyhound CIO Pulse 2025, about 72 per cent of Indian digital leaders now prioritise semantic relevance over keyword dominance in their SEO strategy due to AI-native search formats. However, this means that while users gain faster answers, enterprises risk diminished control over how their information is surfaced and interpreted. India, with its mobile-first, bandwidth-sensitive user base, will test whether AI summaries compete with the nuance and trust built through traditional link ecosystems, said Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief Analyst & CEO at Greyhound Research.

The research company also talked about a Tier 1 Indian digital lending firm headquartered in Mumbai that noted a significant dip in click-through rates for brand-linked queries post-AI Mode trials. Without disclaimers or links in the AI summaries, the company had to work on a new structured content schema designed for AI engines. Even so, the firm struggled with attribution gaps due to AI summaries’ frequent paraphrasing of advice without traceable credit. Greyhound reported similar frictions in edtech and consumer health, where AI-generated content raises concerns around misinformation or decontextualisation of sensitive guidance.

Published on June 24, 2025