Wong Hon Wai, Penang State Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy, and Ashwin Gunasekeran, CEO, Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau, at a press conference in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Chennai could be the first Indian city to have a direct flight connection to the Malaysian state of Penang, which is located on the northwest coast of Peninsular Malaysia, by the Malacca Strait.

“We are talking to airlines and travel agents, and with State government officials about a direct connection between Chennai and Penang. We want the direct connection to be established this year,” Wong Hon Wai, Penang State Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy, told newspersons. He is in Chennai as part of a large delegation of the Penang Odyssey campaign, which aims to promote Penang as a preferred destination for both business and leisure in the Indian market.

Along with Chennai, Shanghai and Dubai are the other two destinations recommended for direct flight connections to Penang this year, he said.

Chennai can be used as a gateway by travellers from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, he said. At present, Indians visiting Penang have to take a flight from Kuala Lumpur.

With 1.74 million residents and a population density of 1,659/km2 as of 2020, Penang is one of Malaysia’s most densely populated and urbanised states. Its population consists of a mix of Chinese, Malays, Indians, Eurasians, Siamese and expatriates, he said.

Ashwin Gunasekaran, CEO, Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau, said as part of the 7th edition of the Penang Roadshow to India, two roadshows have been held at Mumbai (January 15) and Delhi (January 17) respectively; with the third (in Chennai) and fourth (in Kochi) to be held on January 22.

India is a big market for in-bound tourism to Malaysia, with nearly 7 lakh travellers visiting the country in 2023. The recent launch of visa-free travel to the country from December 1 2023 to December 31, 2024, for stays of up to 30 days, should encourage more Indian travellers to visit Malaysia, he said.

The Penang Odyssey campaign is poised to explore new avenues to captivate the Indian market, he said.

In 2023, Penang hosted 600 events with 1,60,000 delegates, signalling a robust events calendar, with an estimated economic impact of RM1 billion. This accomplishment highlights Penang’s readiness and capability to host large-scale, world-class events, reinforcing its position as a premier destination for business and leisure, he said.

Razaidi Abd Rahim, Director of Tourism Malaysia (South India & Sri Lanka), said India plans to enhance it connectivity with Kuala Lumpur after April, and could possibly add Penang as the second destination in Malaysia after Kuala Lumpur.