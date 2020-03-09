Doha airport closed to travellers from India, other coronavirus-hit countries

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Entry to Qatar has been temporarily suspended for passengers from several countries including India, China, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The restriction will severely affect those travelling to the US, as Doha is one of the major transit points in West Asia, along with Kuwait and Dubai.
Qatar’s restriction, following the coronavirus outbreak, affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors, said a press release from Qatar Airways. The airline issued the release following complaints that travellers from certain countries, including India, are not able to enter Qatar.
“Under the direction of government authorities of the State of Qatar, entry to Qatar is temporarily suspended as of March 9, 2020 for all those travelling from the following countries: Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand,” the release said.
“Qatar Airways is working closely with global and national authorities to implement the latest advice and guidance on Covid-19 and operate our services accordingly.”
“Due to the rise in coronavirus cases around the world, we are placing a temporary hold on stopover services in Doha for the purpose of connection, booked through our partner and subsidiary, Discover Qatar, or booked directly through qatarairways.com. Passengers with onward connections will not be permitted to leave Hamad International Airport. All current stopover bookings will therefore be cancelled. A full refund will be offered, with support offered to make alternative travel plans with Qatar Airways,” the release said.
