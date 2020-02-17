Domestic airlines record 2.20% passenger growth in January

The domestic airlines flew 1.28 crore passengers in January this year registering a growth of 2.20 per cent over the 1.25 crore passengers flown during the same period previously.

The latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that IndiGo carried 61.20 lakh of the over 1.28 crore passengers that flew in January this year. It was followed by SpiceJet (21.24 lakh) and Air India (14.78 lakh). Go Air flew 12.47 lakh, Air Asia 8.83 lakh while Vistara flew 8.31 lakh passengers during the month in review.

SpiceJet recorded 91.5 per cent Passenger Load Factor (PLF), making it a topper in this section. It was followed by GoAir (88.7 per cent), IndiGo (87.8 per cent), Vistara (83.5 per cent) and Air India (78 per cent).

PLF shows how many of the total seats on offer by each airline are getting filled.