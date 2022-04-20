Domestic carriers flew 38% more passengers in March

More than a crore (1.06 crore) domestic passengers travelled by air in March, a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 38 per cent, compared with 78.96 lakh people in February, the latest data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said.

In its monthly statement, the aviation regulator said passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-March were 2.48 crore, registering an annual growth of 6 per cent against 2.34 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year and monthly growth of around 37 per cent.

The passenger load factors (occupancy rates) were above 80 per cent for all private carriers in March, it said.

The load factors of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 86.9 per cent, 81 per cent, 86.1 per cent, 81.4 per cent, 85 per cent and 81.3 per cent, respectively, the statement said adding that the Centre-run regional carrier Alliance Air recorded a load factor of 74 per cent.

The DGCA said the country’s largest carrier, Indigo carried 58.61 lakh passengers in March, a 54.8 per cent share of the domestic market, followed by Go First in the number two position which carried 10.44 lakh passengers.

SpiceJet flew 10.21 lakh passengers and Air India flew 9.36 lakh passengers in March, according to the data.