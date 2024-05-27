The International Container Transhipment Terminal at Kochi operated by DP World has handled MSC Mara, one of the largest container vessels to dock at an Indian port. The vessel is having a of 364 metres, a width of 51 metres and a capacity of 15,934 TEUs, a press release said.

Besides handling of MSC Mara, DP World’s ICTT Cochin has crossed the milestone of handling over 7 million TEUs from its inception. In December 2023, ICTT commissioned two state-of-the-art Ship-to-Shore (STS) Mega Max cranes, capable of handling up to 25 container rows. Alongside four new e-RTGs and expanded yard capacity, these upgrades enable faster vessel turnaround times and sustainable cargo movement. The enhanced lift capacity and handling capabilities significantly improve productivity and accommodate Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) at the terminal.

The berthing of MSC Mara reflects the terminal’s increasingly pivotal role as a preferred gateway and burgeoning trans shipment terminal for cargo movement to and from markets in south India.

The substantial growth of cargo handled by ICTT underscores its importance as a key hub for cargo movement and connectivity. By connecting close to 50 per cent of Exim cargo directly to the Middle East, Far East, Europe, and the Mediterranean through mainline services, the terminal plays a crucial role in facilitating trade flows.

The DP World owned and operated Cochin Economic Zone, the first Free Trade Warehousing Zone development in Kerala and the first one co-located alongside a terminal in the country, will be coming soon, the release added.