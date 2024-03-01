Cochin Shipyard Limited has carried out the steel cutting of the first vessel in series of two vessels of Sea Shuttle zero emission feeder container project being built for Samskip, the Netherlands based logistics firm.

The function coincided with the sustainability day celebrations of Samskip held at their headquarters in Rotterdam. The order is awarded to CSL by Samskip Group Norway.

The Sea Shuttle project is one of the First Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessel in the world using Green Hydrogen as the fuel. This is an ambitious project admitted under the Norwegian Government green funding programme aimed at emission-free transport solutions by adopting sustainable path breaking future technologies. In zero emission modes, each vessel is expected to achieve around 25,000 tonnes of CO2 reduction per year.

Funding mode

Since the vessel is designed as a Green Vessel, significant amount of funding is being done by Norwegian government under Green shipping funding programme called ENOVA. Being a leader in the field, CSL will be able to fully tap into this futuristic industry and attract forward-thinking niche clients.

Cochin Shipyard is actively participating in various green vessel programme for domestic as well as overseas clients with alternate fuels for greening the maritime sector. The component of green projects in the commercial order book of Cochin Shipyard is about 52 per cent. The yard is actively involved in Government of India’s effort for greening its maritime sector.

