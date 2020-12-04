DP World records highest-ever monthly volumes in ICTT Kochi

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
DP World operated International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Kochi has consistently surpassed monthly volumes of over 60,000 TEUs in the past three months.
The terminal achieved its all-time highest monthly throughput of more than 66,000 TEUs in November, registering a 43 per cent growth. It also achieved a key milestone of successfully handling 4.5 million TEUs since inception.
Despite the ongoing crisis, the terminal’s volumes have increased significantly with customers preferring to ship out of Kochi. With regular rail service set up between the terminal and ICD Whitefield in Bangalore with the support of CONCOR and the Indian Railways, the cargo from other States has increased. In 2020, the terminal has seen an impressive four-fold increase in rail volumes as compared to 2019.
DP World Kochi also recorded highest ever transhipment volume of 12,326 TEUs in November, recording over 40 per cent growth. The terminal has been able to support customers who are facing challenges at neighbouring international hubs, by handling nine mainline services carrying transhipment cargo.
With the support of Cochin Port Trust, the terminal successfully connected 50 per cent of Exim volumes on mainline vessels connecting Kochi to West Asia, China, Far East, Europe and Mediterranean and thereby, reducing India’s cargo dependence on neighbouring transhipment hubs.
Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World-Kochi, said, “At DP World Cochin, we offer tailor-made solutions that deliver exponential value to our customers. We provide direct connectivity to foreign ports coupled with strong intermodal rail/road/waterway connections. In the last three months, we have consistently surpassed monthly volume of 60,000 TEUs, despite innumerable challenges faced due to Covid-19 and a tough business environment”.
The terminal continues to be highly efficient and productive with truck turnaround time at an average of 27 minutes and records an average Gross Crane Rate (GCR) of 31+ moves per hour.
