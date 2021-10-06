DP World unveils solar power plant at ICTT Vallarpadam

DP World has unveiled a solar power plant with 1122 MW per annum capacity at its International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam.

The plant is set up across 3.4 acres with an investment of over ₹3.7 crore. It has a peak production capacity of 830 kilowatt-hours. The solar plant will help reduce 905 tonnes/per annum of CO2 emissions, equivalent to CO2 absorbed by approximately 41,580 trees in a year. The plant will produce over 12 per cent of the terminal’s total annual power consumption.

DP World is committed to sustainable practices across all its facilities and is undertaking several measures to achieve Carbon footprint reduction targets in a time-bound manner. This solar plant is part of the many planned milestones towards DP World achieving Carbon Neutrality across all facilities in India by 2030, a press release said.

Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Port Terminal Cochin, said, “We are extremely proud to have set up this solar power plant in the terminal. This reinstates DP World’s commitment to India and our contribution to the country’s goal of becoming one of the leading clean and green energy producers in the world. We believe that working in a sustainable and responsible way is essential to building a strong business for our customers, our people and our society. Our aim is to achieve Carbon Neutrality across DP World facilities in India by 2030 and this solar plant is yet another step in that direction.”

This solar power project is in line with DP World’s sustainability strategy ‘Our World, Our Future’ that also supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of climate change. The company has plans to expand the production capacity of the solar plant by an additional 203 MW/per annum in 2022.