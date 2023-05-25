A bird-hit incident involving a Dubai-bound aircraft was reported from Mangaluru airport on Thursday morning.

An IndiGo aircraft -- 6E 1467 IXE-DXB -- which was scheduled for departure at 8.25 am suffered a bird-hit as it entered the runway from the taxiway.

The pilot informed the ATC (air traffic control) and returned to the apron at 8.30 am. The 160 passengers were deplaned and the aircraft was declared aircraft on ground (AOG) for a thorough engineering inspection.

The passengers were later accommodated on another IndiGo aircraft that had arrived from Bengaluru.

The rescheduled Dubai flight left Mangaluru airport at 11.05 am.

IndiGo has made alternate travel arrangements for the 165 passengers who were scheduled to fly to Bengaluru on flight 6E 5347 (which was scheduled for departure at 9.10am).