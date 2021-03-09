Ecom Express raises additional $20 million from CDC Group

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
CDC Group, the UK Government’s development finance institution and an impact investor in South Asia and Africa, has invested another $20 million in New Delhi-based logistics solutions provider Ecom Express.
CDC had earlier invested in Ecom Express in December 2019.
“CDC’s additional investment in the company reflects our support for the company’s pan-India expansion, and a commitment to channelling our patient capital toward a business that aligns with our development, impact, and sustainability goals. Moreover, we are delighted that this investment will further enhance efforts India is making to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals of achieving gender equality and empowerment, and promoting sustainable growth and decent work for all,” Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia at CDC said.
This investment would help Ecom Express create 8,000 new jobs in addition to an existing target of 15,000 roles – prioritising employing women for jobs at delivery centres, fulfilment centres and warehouses – in the country, it said in a press statement.
Additionally, Ecom Express will be utilising the equity infusion for strategic initiatives such as growth driven capital expenditure, working capital requirements, new business initiatives, expansion, and potential strategic acquisitions and partnerships.
“This fresh infusion of capital will enable us to further strengthen our network, infrastructure, operations, and technological prowess while assuring support to our next levels of growth. We are looking at a development-led impact which includes strengthening our sustainability initiatives, job creation and diversity. In CDC, we have a partner which helps us become socially responsible and contribute to the society at large through these initiatives,” T.A. Krishnan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ecom Express said.
Ecom Express recently invested about ₹80.6 crore in Bangladesh's third-party e-commerce logistics firm, Paperfly.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...