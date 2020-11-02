Efforts on for a comprehensive, integrated Hyderabad transport plan

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
A comprehensive, integrated transport plan for Hyderabad will be charted out and taken up with the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for approval and prioritisation of various projects.
The decision for a comprehensive plan comes after a detailed review meeting of various transport projects, including Hyderabad metro rail and as per the directives of the Chief Minister.
During the Board meetings of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) presided over by State Chief Secretary and Chairman, HMRL & HAML, Somesh Kumar held here today, the members reviewed the Metro Rail operations, safety measures and new projects.
A detailed presentation on the Metro Rail operations, the Phase-2
expansion plans and Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) project were made and discussed.
While discussing Metro Rail phase-2 expansion plans and the 18 km EBRTS project from KPHB Metro station to Financial District,
Somesh Kumar suggested that a team of senior officers shall jointly
inspect the proposed projects, the Outer Ring Road, the Musi River
project and other important traffic corridors of the city to develop a comprehensive traffic and transportation plan for the city.
During the meeting, AECOM India and AECOM Singapore Pte. Ltd, were re-appointed as the Independent Engineer for reviewing and monitoring the Metro rail operations for the next five years. The contract worth ₹6.94 crore was approved by the HMRL Board.
