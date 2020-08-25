Embassy Industrial Parks to set up base in Hosur

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Embassy Industrial Parks, the pioneer in lean model warehousing, is in the process of establishing its base at Hosur.
Located in Tamil Nadu alongside the industrial corridor between Bengaluru and Chennai, Hosur is an industrial belt and a part of the Bengaluru industrial micro market.
Embassy Industrial Park’s Hosur facility, spread over 1.3 million square feet, is estimated to cost ₹280 crore.
Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group and spokesperson, Embassy Industrial Parks, said the group has targeted Hosur considering its proximity to Bengaluru, which is not just an IT hub and the destination for various e-commerce brands, but also a centre for auto, auto ancillary and other manufacturing units.
“The response/enquiries for the under-construction project is very good. The pandemic has slowed the process, but we are confident that things would speed up as we come out of this,” he said.
“The primary requirement for businesses is a good warehouse; and it is fundamental for procurement, manufacturing and distribution services — all of which collectively contribute to the growth of the economy.
“The positioning of warehouses is therefore crucial as it helps boost the brand image and drive growth. The demand for ecommerce and 3PL (third party logistics) is expected to grow exponentially once the present situation eases down. We have planned things ahead of time,” he said
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
₹1117 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 As the stock has breached the resistance of ₹1,100, go ...
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...