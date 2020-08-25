Embassy Industrial Parks to set up base in Hosur

Embassy Industrial Parks, the pioneer in lean model warehousing, is in the process of establishing its base at Hosur.

Located in Tamil Nadu alongside the industrial corridor between Bengaluru and Chennai, Hosur is an industrial belt and a part of the Bengaluru industrial micro market.

Embassy Industrial Park’s Hosur facility, spread over 1.3 million square feet, is estimated to cost ₹280 crore.

Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group and spokesperson, Embassy Industrial Parks, said the group has targeted Hosur considering its proximity to Bengaluru, which is not just an IT hub and the destination for various e-commerce brands, but also a centre for auto, auto ancillary and other manufacturing units.

“The response/enquiries for the under-construction project is very good. The pandemic has slowed the process, but we are confident that things would speed up as we come out of this,” he said.

“The primary requirement for businesses is a good warehouse; and it is fundamental for procurement, manufacturing and distribution services — all of which collectively contribute to the growth of the economy.

“The positioning of warehouses is therefore crucial as it helps boost the brand image and drive growth. The demand for ecommerce and 3PL (third party logistics) is expected to grow exponentially once the present situation eases down. We have planned things ahead of time,” he said