Essar Vizag Terminal’s Q1 cargo throughput up 45%

Essar Vizag Terminal Ltd (EVTL), the operator of 24- million tonnes iron ore handling complex in the Vizag port, has announced a 45 per cent growth in the overall cargo throughput in the quarter ended 30 June.

EVTL handled 3.2 million tonnes during the quarter against 2.2 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Cargo volume

The growth was driven by a sharp rise in third-party cargo, with volume more than tripling compared with the same in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

Cargo volumes from the anchor customer went up by 5.6 per cent. The share of third-party cargo in the overall cargo volumes grew to 40.6 per cent, according to a company release.

A high degree of mechanisation at the terminal and the state-of-the-art cargo-handling equipment have been the key drivers for attracting new clients. Essar Ports has invested ₹11,000 crore in developing five world-class terminals in three States.

Its current operations spans across four terminals and has a combined capacity of 110 million tonnes, which is roughly 5 per cent of India’s port capacity.

After clocking a throughput of 40 million tonnes in FY2019, Essar Ports is expecting to handle over 60 million tonnes in the current financial year.