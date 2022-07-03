Ethiopian Airlines commences Chennai-Addis Ababa direct flight

Ethiopian Airlines on Sunday commenced its direct passenger flights between Chennai and Addis Ababa. The maiden flight from Addis Ababa arrived in Chennai on Sunday morning, and the service will be three times a week to the city. This is the first direct passenger flight connection Chennai will have with an African city. It has been operating dedicated freighters to Chennai.

Chennai is the fourth destination after Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru for the airline to start direct flight service to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. The airline is next eyeing services to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, its Chief Commercial Officer Lemma Yadecha Gudeta told BusinessLine.

“The addition of Chennai as the fourth passenger destination is a testimony of our resilience and commitment to customers in India and the continent. We will continue to service India with enhanced frequency and more destinations in the future,” he said, adding that the airline will operate Boeing 737-8 aircraft in the sector,” said Gudeta.

The Ethiopian government owns a 100 per cent stake in the airline, which started its service to Delhi in 1966, just 20 years after its inception. Recently, it marked its 50th anniversary of uninterrupted service to Mumbai, says a release.

Gudeta said medical tourism is one of the major attractions of Chennai, with patients from Africa visiting the city. Similarly, a large number of African students are studying in the State. He said there is an increased investment by companies in southern India in Africa.

“From Chennai, we will offer the fastest time to reach US destinations like Washington or New York or to South American destinations like Sao Paulo,” he said. “We operate to over 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. We are soon planning to enter Australia,” he added.

Subhash Goyal, Founder Chairman of STIC Travel Group of Companies and representing the airline in India, said that Addis Ababa is the gateway to 52 countries of Africa. From Tamil Nadu, many exporters have set up factories in Africa and Ethiopia. He added that medical tourism is a major attraction to passengers from Africa to the State.