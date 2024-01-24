An executive lounge on par with the ones available in an airport has been opened for the benefit of passengers at Chennai’s Dr MGR Central Railway Station, according to a press release.

The contract to run the lounge has been awarded to Ten 11 Hospitality for a period of five years for a total value of ₹17.75 crores.

Located on the main concourse near Platform No. 6, the executive lounge can accommodate nearly 180 passengers; houses 112 single sofas and ten recliners for individual comfort. Additionally, there are 18 single sleeping pods and 4 double sleeping pods catering to both solo travellers and families, said a release.

Executive lounge at Dr MGR Central Railway Station, Chennai

Executive lounge at Dr MGR Central Railway Station, Chennai | Photo Credit: Supplied

To cater to the diverse preferences, a cyclic buffet offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options will be made available, ensuring a delightful dining experience for all passengers.

The entry charge is ₹200 for one hour stay with free Wi-Fi and tea/coffee. The entry charge for a single sleeping pod is ₹840 for three hours with provision of water bottle, special welcome drink, Wi-Fi, blanket, pillow and bed sheets. The charge varies according to the facilities/duration and also comes as a package with a cyclic buffet. The facility will benefit both incoming and outgoing passengers to rest, relax and rejuvenate during their short stay at the station, the release said.

