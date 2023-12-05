FedEx Express (FedEx) has announced an investment of $100 million to set up its first global Advanced Capability Community (ACC) in Hyderabad. The ACC, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, will act as a hub for technological and digital innovation.

“It will contribute to the development of new capabilities and meeting the technological requirements of FedEx operations worldwide,” Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, said, after inaugurating the facility.

“The first FedEx ACC becomes a pivotal step in the company’s global strategy, initiating a network of such communities worldwide,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.