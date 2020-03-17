Flight schedules disrupted worldwide as number of coronavirus cases spike

Globally, over 181,377 cases have been reported for Coronavirus pandemic of which 7,119 fatalities have been reported as of March 17. More than 154 countries have reported positive cases of coronavirus so far, stated a report on the Centre For Aviation (CAPA’s) website.

The report had data collected from several portals including the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to the report, the ten most affected countries after China are Italy, Iran, Spain, South Korea, Germany, France, USA, Switzerland, UK and Netherlands.

China has recorded over 80,000 cases of coronavirus. What started in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, has now impacted over 154 countries.

Complete lockdown

After China, Italy has recorded the most number of cases. Italy has 27,980 positive cases, with 3,233 cases recorded on March 16 alone. The Italian government has declared a complete lockdown in the country.

Spain and South Korea have recorded 9,942 and 8,236 cases respectively.

Italy, Spain and France are seeing a rapid growth in the number of cases which reported positive daily. The three countries recorded 3,233, 2,144 and 2,137 cases on Monday.

According to the report, overnight, French President Emmanuel Macron urged citizens to stay at home for at least 15 days in a bid to curb increasing cases of COVID-19. The aggressive move by France came as the country faced another large increase of almost 50 per cent new cases, bringing the total to 6,650.

Iran has recorded 14, 9991 cases, and the number of fatalities going over 7 per cent in the past one week.

Nearly 4 per cent of the cases globally have led to deaths.

Scheduled flights down

According to the Overall Aviation Guide (OAG) which has flight schedules from nine countries, globally, the number of scheduled flights is now down by 10 per cent compared to the second week of March in 2019.

Flights to China are nearly down by 42.9 per cent, whereas South Korea has recorded a decline of 52.1 per cent, whereas Hong Kong has seen a decline of 77.5 per cent flights on a YoY basis.