Foreign airlines operating in India offer 5.8 lakh seats this winter

Eighty-six foreign airlines are operating to and from India during winter schedule 2019 offering 5.8 lakh seats compared to 85 foreign airlines that operated in the winter schedule last year offering 5.6 lakh seats. This represents an increase of 3.05 per cent.

According to the latest data released by the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation, while Air Tanzania, Arkia Israeli Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, Lot Polish, Nok Air, Nok Scoot Air and Vietjet Airlines started services to and from India, six airlines, including Air Manas, Asiana Airlines and P T Garuda Indonesia, have stopped flights to and from India.

Air Arabia cut its services to and from India to 110 weekly flights offering 17,830 seats during winter 2019 against 112 weekly services offered previously with 18,144 seats a week. Similarly, AirAsia Berhad will operate 11 weekly departures against 12 previously.

Druk Air of Bhutan will operate 25 weekly services to and from India, down from 43 weekly services previously while Bhutan Airlines will operate 18 flights a week on the same route, up one weekly frequency previously.

The temporary suspension of operations by Jet Airways has seen all the British airlines operate more services to and from India during winter 2019. British Airways is operating 56 weekly departures offering 18,872 seats a week, up from 49 weekly frequencies with 16,513 seats a week previously. Similarly, Virgin Atlantic has doubled its weekly flights to 14 offering 4,312 seats a week, up from seven weekly flights that offered 2,156 seats earlier.